CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cyclist was killed after being run over twice early Tuesday in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at around 12:27 a.m.

A 2003 Chevrolet pick-up was being operated by an unknown person, according to police. An Audi was being driven by an unknown driver.

At the same time, a 40-year-old cyclist was traveling south on East 55th Street at Linwood Avenue near the double line. The cyclist was struck from behind by the Chevrolet and then was run over by the pick-up and the Audi.

Both vehicles fled the scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.