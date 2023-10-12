EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson and his brother Judge Will Dawson are celebrating a return to normalcy.

For the first time since the pandemic, their Cycle Breakers conference returned to the East Cleveland Public Library.

The event, held Wednesday, brought together local leaders with youth in the community to talk about empowerment and motivation.

It was the 6th Cycle Breakers Conference for the Annie L. Dawson Foundation.

The Dawson’s started the foundation in honor of their mother.

“Even if you start off rocky, you make mistakes you can still break that cycle,” Judge Dawson said about the event.

Wayne Dawson says the Dawson Foundation awarded three $1,000 scholarships at Wednesday’s event.