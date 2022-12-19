CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.

According to court and police reports, Aiden Kim was arrested Friday. He is accused of assaulting housekeeping employee, Dorothea Hunter, and another woman. Both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hunter said the man kicked her, she fell down, and he “just started beating” her. Her daughter Ashley says her mother was punched in the face and head area numerous times.

“She was just at work doing her job,” Ashley Hunter told the Fox 8 I-Team. “She did have to undergo some eye surgery.”

Hunter remained hospitalized Monday.

According to records filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, Kim is suspected of being under the influence of LSD at the time of the assaults. The assaults happened at the Triangle Apartments on Mayfield Road.

“This was an extremely brutal attack,” said attorney Tom Merriman, who represents Hunter. “We are going to pursue every avenue to hold this young man accountable for what he did because this was an unbelievable brutal beating.”

Kim appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday. His case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County grand jury. Bond was set at $5,000 and he is ordered to stay away from the victims.

A CWRU spokesperson released the following statement:

Case Western Reserve is cooperating with authorities investigating the Dec. 16 assault in the Triangle Apartments. Our staff have been offering support to residents and others who may have been affected.



Our hearts go out to those who were injured, as well as their loved ones. We continue to hope for their full recoveries.



Finally, we are deeply grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and others in apprehending the suspect.



The university will provide updates as additional information becomes available.