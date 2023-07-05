[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — More than 100 people displaced by a fire at an apartment complex are now being sheltered at a local university dormitory, according to a news release.

The American Red Cross has been providing shelter, meals, health services and emotional support to residents of Terrace Towers Apartments along Terrace Road after it caught fire on Monday, July 3, according to a news release.

They were previously sheltering at The Salvation Army’s East Cleveland Corps Community Center, but have since been taken by the Regional Transit Authority to a dormitory on the Case Western Reserve University campus, according to the release.

But East Cleveland Fire Department Chief David Worley previously told FOX 8 News that officials were seeking a new shelter location, since there was a pre-arranged event planned for the community center this week.

“We are hoping for building management to take care of their building tenants until they fix their issue,” he said.

Red Cross volunteers and staff members are expected to continue providing for the residents until they’re able to go home.

Residents who spoke to FOX 8 News said they’ve been told it was an electrical fire caused by faulty wiring in a utility room. As the fire spread, the building began to fill with smoke floor-by-floor. Most residents had to leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Families impacted by the fire or others in need of assistance can call The Salvation Army at 216-249-4334 or visit SalvationArmyCleveland.org.