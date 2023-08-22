CLEVELAND (WJW) – Case Western Reserve University has agreed to make policy changes, resolving a federal investigation into possible Title IX violations on campus, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday.

The investigation looked into the CWRU’s response to student complaints and hundreds of reports on social media, alleging sexual harassment on campus and “a hostile environment in Greek life,” the DOJ says.

According to the DOJ, the university didn’t respond to this Greek life climate appropriately and employees failed to report sexual harassment complaints.

Now, officials say the university agreed undergo campus-wide reforms, which include publicizing its Title IX policies and implementing policy changes to Greek life.

The university will also conduct annual comprehensive training for students and employees, as well as provide students who have experienced sex discrimination with the necessary resources, the agreement states.

In a statement, CWRU says they’ve fully cooperated throughout the two and a half-year investigation.

“Today, the university entered into a voluntary agreement with the DOJ to help reassure stakeholders of our continuous focus on the safety and wellbeing of our students. This agreement marks the end of a long process and an opportunity for the university to reiterate its commitment to safety on campus,” the statement said, in part.

The 40-page agreement also highlights funding the women’s center, Office of Greek Life and University Health and Counseling Services to help victims of sex discrimination.

CWRU said they’ve already been working to make sure students and staff know how to report misconduct and seek counseling.

“We recognize that these actions do not alleviate the experiences that some members of our CWRU family have had while on campus. To those impacted, we are committed to fostering trust by further enhancing our resources to provide a vibrant and safe campus experience for all,” the university said.

Students, faculty or staff members who have experienced harassment, violence or discrimination can seek help by calling the CWRU Office of Equity at 216.368.3066 or emailing equity@case.edu.

“This agreement would not have been possible without the many current and former student survivors who came forward and courageously shared their stories,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We hope this agreement sends a message to the higher education community about the actions that must be taken to ensure that campuses are safe for all students.”