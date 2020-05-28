CVS opens 15 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – CVS is opening 34 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state of Ohio.
15 of those are in Northeast Ohio.
The tests will be self-swab.
CVS says its goal is to process 1.5 million tests per month.
Testing is not available to everyone.
It is only available who meet state testing guidelines that were established with CDC guidance.
Priority One testing is for healthcare workers who have symptoms.
People who are hospitalized with symptoms are also in the Priority One category but would obviously not be able to participate in a drive-thru test.
Here is more detailed information on the testing guidelines.
If you meet the testing criteria, you can register here to get instructions on how and where to get a test.
Here is a list of locations:
292 Fulton Drive NW
Canton, OH 44718
1339 North Main Street North
Canton, OH 44720
1331 Youngstown – Warren Road
Niles, OH 44446
27713 Lorain Road
North Olmstead, OH 44070
7230 Market Street
Boardman, OH 44512
1943 West Market Street
Akron, OH 44313
7259 Pearl Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
1491 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
500 South Water Street
Kent, OH 44240
13777 Pearl Road
Strongsville, OH 44136
30791 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH 44145
1506 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
14440 Cedar Road
University Heights, OH 44121
10085 Darrow Road
Twinsburg, OH 44087
1443 Richmond Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44214
5812 Ridge Road
Parma, OH 44129
Click here for the latest updates on the spread of coronavirus