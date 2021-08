A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WJW) – CVS Health announced Wednesday it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The move will take place company-wide in 2022.

According to CVS, 65% of its employees make more than that already in an hourly wage.

The company says it shows a commitment to investing in employees.

CVS is hiring now.

You can look at their job listings here.