CVS Health hiring hundreds in Ohio

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WJW) – CVS Health is hiring 25,000 people across the U.S.

750 of those positions are in Ohio.

CVS Health says it’s holding a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24.

Applicants can text “CVS” to 25000 to learn more about jobs and fill out applications.

The jobs are full-time, part-time and temporary in pharmacy and retail.

The company announced over the summer that it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective company-wide in July 2022.

The company joins Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon, and Kohl’s in looking for people across Ohio to fill thousands of openings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app