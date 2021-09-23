CVS Health hiring hundreds in Ohio

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WJW) – CVS Health is hiring 25,000 people across the U.S.

750 of those positions are in Ohio.

CVS Health says it’s holding a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24.

Applicants can text “CVS” to 25000 to learn more about jobs and fill out applications.

The jobs are full-time, part-time and temporary in pharmacy and retail.

The company announced over the summer that it was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective company-wide in July 2022.

The company joins Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon, and Kohl’s in looking for people across Ohio to fill thousands of openings.