Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad suspends some rides following river erosion issue

**Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was on track for fun, as seen in this video above from the beginning of February.”

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The National Park Service and Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad have chosen to suspend its usual scenic rides through the park for guests.

“Due to significant erosion along part of the Cuyahoga River near the railroad tracks, we, along with Cuyahoga Valley National Park, have made the difficult decision to cancel all National Park Scenic rides through May 1,” CVSR said in a Facebook post Monday.

The erosion can be seen in the photos below, showing the start of February versus the end of the month:

The railroad announced last week they were working to stabilize the riverbank near the Columbia Run picnic area in an attempt to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“The river is a dynamic system, and it is constantly changing,” the railroad said in a press release. “Cuyahoga Valley National Park is committed to continually assessing track conditions, especially near the river, and maintaining the tracks for safe train operations.”

The good news is there is still a train ride option. In the meantime, the railroad is offering a short park ride running out of the Rockside Station on the National Park Flyer.

Tickets are $5-$25. Find out more about scheduling and upcoming events right here.