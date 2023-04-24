**Related Video Above: A previous report regarding the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad**

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The National Park Service and Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad are resuming their usual rides through the park for guests later this spring.

The decision to reopen starting Friday, May 5, came after an ongoing issue with erosion along where the train runs.

Erosion also caused the train’s usual North Pole Adventure to be rerouted over the holidays.

“We are going to do everything we can to allow the train to return to normal operations as soon as possible,” Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit said in a statement earlier this year.

Courtesy: CVSR

Courtesy: CVSR

Photo courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Photo courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

The railroad had reportedly hoped to resume train rides by March 3, but now train fans can start booking their next ride from either the Akron Northside Depot or Peninsula Depot.

Find out more about tickets right here. Rides last about two hours long and special events have not yet been announced.