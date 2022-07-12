INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced Tuesday that they would be returning to their normal train schedule on Saturday, July 16.

The nonprofit has been operating on a modified schedule and trip length for several months.

CVSR announced in March that significant erosion on part of the Cuyahoga River near the railroad tracks caused them to avoid the area.

Now the National Park Scenic will return to the rails Wednesday through Sunday, with trips departing from Akron Northside, Peninsula and Independence.

“We’re excited to announce we’re returning to our normal train schedule including the return of the National Park Scenic and the Explorer program, “said Joe Mazur, CVSR President and CEO. “We want to thank the community for their continued support as we navigated this challenge and appreciate those who came out for a ride with the modified schedule.”

CVSR is also bringing back the Explorer program, previously known as Bike Aboard. It will resume on Wednesday, July 20. Guests visiting the Cuyahoga Valley National Park can bring their bikes and kayaks to load on the train, and guests can board or deboard at any of CVSR’s eight stations between Independence and Downtown Akron.

Ticket holders (excluding the Cleveland Dinner & Event Train) who purchased tickets for an excursion beginning July 16 or after will be contacted by CVSR customer service via email with updated details on how this announcement will impact their upcoming ride.

Tickets for the National Park Scenic from Akron Northside, Peninsula and Independence stations go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m.