Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumes train rides for 2021 season

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumed train rides for the 2021 season Saturday.

Rides will take place in May on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule expands to include Wednesday and Thursday beginning in June.

The explorer program also began Saturday. It encourages visitors to get off the train and explore the Cuyahoga Valley National Park by biking, kayaking, hiking or running.

Due to coronavirus precautions, train capacity will be capped at 50-percent and reservations are required. Riders must also wear a mask.

Visit the railroad’s website for more information.

