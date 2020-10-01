Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumes train rides after seven-month break due to coronavirus

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) has its first train rides in seven months kicking off Thursday, October 1.

The Fall Flyer train rides through Cuyahoga Valley National Park will operate Thursday through Sunday.

Seating capacity on all train cars will be no more than 50%.

Staggered seating arrangements have been made so groups are at least six feet a part.

All guests will be screened for temperature and asked COVID-19 screening questions.

Masks are required.

The café car with snacks and souvenirs will not be available this year.

You can bring packaged and sealed snacks and beverages.

Alcoholic beverages and fast food are not allowed.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com below: