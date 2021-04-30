Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is ready to roll

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) resumes train rides for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

They will offer National Park Scenic rides and the Explorer program.

National Park Scenic rides that run through Cuyahoga Valley National Park will operate three days a week in May (Friday through Sunday) and five days a week (Wednesday through Sunday) beginning in June.

Departures will take place from Akron Northside Depot, Rockside Depot in Independence and Peninsula Depot in Peninsula.

In addition to the National Park Scenic, May 1 begins the Explorer program.

It’s an expansion of the organization’s popular Bike Aboard program.

The Explorer program encourages park visitors to get off the train and explore their park.

Visitors can purchase a season-long pass or one-time pass to ride the train then bike, kayak, hike or run the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The Explorer program will run on the same dates and times as the National Park Scenic.

Seating capacity on all train cars will be no more than 50%.

All groups will be socially distanced.

Everyone over 2-years-old on the train must wear a face mask unless actively consuming food or drink from their seat.

More info on the safety guidelines and purchasing tickets here.