Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announces train ride return dates and plans for the Polar Express

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced Tuesday that train rides will resume October 1.

Seating capacity on all train cars has been reduced by half, and groups will be staggered so they’re at least six feet apart.

Guests will get a temperature check and be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

Masks will also be required for everyone over the age of 2, except while eating or drinking.

“We are incredibly happy to welcome our guests and volunteers back on the train,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “We’ve been working in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic to make sure we are resuming train rides in a way that protects the safety and health of our passengers, volunteers and staff.”

The Fall Flyer train rides through Cuyahoga Valley National Park will operate Thursdays through Sunday and go on sale September 8.

You can book here or call (330)439-5708.

The Polar Express tickets go on sale to CVSR members on September 22 and non-members on October 14.

The Polar Express will run from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, December 20.

Tickets can only be purchased online and in groups of four or six.