Cuyahoga Valley National Park requiring masks indoors

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park announced today they are requiring visitors to wear masks inside all their park buildings, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

In a Facebook post, the park says this mandate is consistent with CDC guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission.

According to their Facebook page, the park has 33,000 acres along the Cuyahoga River between Cleveland and Akron.

There are many indoor and outdoor activities to experience. Find out more here.