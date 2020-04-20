Cuyahoga Valley National Park reopens section of Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail in Valley View

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) announced Monday it has reopened the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail between Canal Exploration Center and Lock 39 Trailhead in Valley View.

CVNP said the entire trail was closed due to flooding on March 29. The park was able to reopen most of the trail quickly, but the trail section sustained the most damage and remained closed.

The damage was repaired Monday. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park said trail users should expect some rough surfaces.

CVNP reminds visitors to practice social distancing and choose less popular times to visit.

More information, here.