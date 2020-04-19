Cuyahoga Valley National Park reminds visitors to be careful parking or they could be towed

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Rangers at Cuyahoga Valley National Park took to Facebook to remind visitors about being cautious when parking.

“If a place is crowded, go someplace else to enjoy the park. Please use legal parking spaces. Parking in no parking areas or along roads can result in ticketing or towing,” they said the post.

The park has become a popular destination for people during self-quarantine. In fact, it has gotten so busy, new restrictions had to be implemented.

According to an earlier press release, CVNP will now offer limited services outside of those that support visitor or resource protection.

The following areas will also be temporarily shut down:

Brandywine Falls boardwalk

Brandywine Falls parking

Blue Hen Falls parking

Most restrooms are closed, except portable toilets available at popular locations

Boston Mill Visitor Center

Other outdoor spaces in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park remain accessible. Visitors are encouraged to continue practice social distancing and follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.