Cuyahoga Valley National Park one of the most visited national parks in 2020

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio only has one national park, and if attendance is any indication, it has clearly been deemed a gem of a destination.

Despite the pandemic, more than 237 million people visited the national parks throughout 2020. And the Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) was part of that large number. In fact, the spot, which has only been designated as a national park since 2000, was named among the most visited national parks.

The Top 10 most visited national parks of 2020 are as follows:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park – 12.1 million visitors Yellowstone National Park – 3.8 million visitors Zion National Park – 3.6 million visitors Rocky Mountain National Park – 3.3 million visitors Grand Teton National Park – 3.3 million Grand Canyon National Park – 2.9 million Cuyahoga Valley National Park – 2.8 million Acadia National Park – 2.7 million Olympic National Park – 2.5 million Joshua Tree National Park – 2.4 million

The park system is comprised of national parkways and recreation areas and seashores, but only 62 areas were specifically designated as a “national park” last year. And the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, situated between Akron and Cleveland, is probably one of the easiest to visit.

Not only is CVNP free, unlike most other national parks, but it offers the Tow Path and Brandywine Falls and acres of nature to commune with (especially stunning in the vibrant hues of fall).

People visiting the park now are reminded that everyone is required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.