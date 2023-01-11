BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park has gained acres, but it’s going to be a while until outdoor enthusiasts can benefit from the new acquisition.

At at the end of December, the National Park Service bought up most of the former Brandywine Golf Course property from the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP), leaving just 15 acres to the conservancy.

“Since 2019, the conservancy worked diligently to save this property in the heart of our park to protect habitat as well as create a space for all to enjoy the land and Cuyahoga River,” president and CEO Deb Yandala said in a statement Wednesday.

Although the land has changed hands, the conservancy is still helping in the continued remediation of the property — getting rid of soil that’s been contaminated with mercury and other toxins.

The park hopes to be done with the cleanup phase by the end of 2023 and at that point the public’s input is wanted in deciding the future of the new area.

So far, big ideas for the park include more river access, more trails, public programming opportunities and much more. Find out more about the Conservancy Riverfront Project progress right here.