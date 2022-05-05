BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga Valley National Park closed the Brandywine Falls parking lot and the upper section of the Brandywine Gorge trail on Thursday.

Part of the Summit Metro Parks Bike and Hike trail is also closed for ongoing construction projects in the area. It’ll remain closed through Sept. 30 and staff will make regular assessments of the conditions.

“Because we know that this is a popular place to experience in CVNP, we made a good faith effort to keep the area open during a major construction project,” said superintendent Lisa Petit, in a news release on Thursday.

“As the work progresses, we have been closely monitoring potential hazards in the area and we have found that the parking lot is no longer safe for vehicles and pedestrians. Closing it is the only option at this time, and we will reopen it as soon as conditions allow safe access for the public.”

The park asked visitors to respect the closures and not attempt to parking along the road.