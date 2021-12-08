Cuyahoga Scenic Valley Railroad announces 2022 events

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) is getting ready for 2022.

Wednesday, CVSR announced its schedule for the first 5 months of the new year.

“We look forward to bringing back some of our most popular events for 2022,” CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur said in a press release. “We’re excited to offer a full schedule of opportunities for the community to join us, especially during our 50th Anniversary year.”

CVSR falls under Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations.

Guests, volunteers and staff are required to wear masks on the train.

Tickets for January-May 2022 will go on sale to CVSR members on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and to the public on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Get tickets here.

Here’s the schedule of events:

National Park Scenic rides will run through the Cuyahoga Valley two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) beginning January 22. Departures take place from Akron Northside Depot in Downtown Akron and Rockside Depot in Independence.

Cleveland Dinner & Event Train will run every Friday night beginning January 21 from the Rockside Station. Every Friday, guests can choose from Dinner on the Train in addition to alternating events including, Cocktails on Rails, Murder Mystery, Grape Escape and more.

Steam in the Valley is an annual tradition at CVSR and will bring Nickel Plate Road Steam Locomotive no. 765 back to the Cuyahoga Valley this May, running the weekends of 13-15 and 20-22.

CVSR has not said when it will announce plans for the rest of 2022.