CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an inmate suspected of killing two women now could face more charges for an attack on a corrections officer in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

It happened Wednesday morning, and it sent the corrections officer to the hospital.

County officials said Joseph Walter is now in “disciplinary lockup” and under investigation for the attack.

Records show Walter has been in the county jail awaiting trial on multiple charges for aggravated murder and more.

The court docket indicates he was arrested in July by Seven Hills police.

At the time, three people were stabbed, police told FOX 8.

A 62-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman were killed, and another man was injured.

Police also said everyone involved was related.

Walter has pleaded not guilty in that case, and has been in jail waiting for a trial.

A report outlining the corrections officer attack has yet to be released.

County officials told us the officer went to the hospital, was later released and is now recovering.

He began working in the jail in October.

We’ll update this story once the report on the attack is released and a decision on criminal charges is made.