Cuyahoga health commissioner: ‘We want people to vote early’ in light of COVID-19

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The primary election in Ohio is on Tuesday, but health officials are recommending residents vote in-person early in light of the coronavirus situation.

"We want to see people vote early," said Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan. "Vote early."

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections' early, in-person voting hours are as follows:

Friday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people, including at auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference halls and meeting halls. No changes have been made by DeWine regarding Tuesday's election.

Cuyahoga County has changed at least 36 polling places due to COVID-19, and that's expected to affect nearly 48,000 residents.

Allan emphasized Friday that "hand-washing immediately after voting is crucial." He added that the Board of Elections has been thoroughly sanitizing polling locations, and poll workers are being instructed on sanitation procedures.

"They've stepped up their efforts," he said. "Please do your civic duty, and take the recommended precautions."

There are 5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

You can reach Ohio’s state hotline 7 days a week at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634.) It’s staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease specialists from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Questions about how the virus spreads and what you can do? Read our coronavirus FAQ here.