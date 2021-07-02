Cuyahoga Falls police still seek info one year after unsolved murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in the murder of a 19-year-old.

Ajonte D. Dardie was shot and killed on July 4, 2020 at the Sheraton Suites on Front Street.

“This case is still open and Police continue to seek any information to bring resolution to this case and closure to Mr. Dardie’s family,” the department said in a news release on Friday.

A reward is available for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible. Please call the Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter Tip Line at 330-971-8477 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677. Tips can remain anonymous.