Cuyahoga Falls soon kicks off annual Toys for Tickets donation program

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Cuyahoga Falls is getting into the holiday spirit, waiving small traffic ticket violations in exchange for a toy to donate in their Toys for Tickets program expected to help hundreds of children.

“For very minor traffic infractions in lieu of a ticket you’ll get a waiver where you can donate a toy,” explained Mayor Don Walters of Cuyahoga Falls.

The program begins Friday and lasts through Dec. 11. The new unwrapped toy donations will be accepted at the police department regardless of a toy waiver for a traffic violation according to Walters.

“It’s totally on the honor system in fact when you’re given a toy waiver in lieu of a ticket we do not follow up with that but people are very good about donating,” he said.

Toys will be distributed by the non-profit Good Neighbors Cuyahoga Falls, which provides services for the community including groceries, clothing, pet food and other items.

“We all care about the community and we all realize that we have to be together and help those less fortunate,” said Bob Goldstein, chairperson of Good Neighbors Cuyahoga Falls.

The Toys for Tickets program now in it’s 11th year is expected to make a positive impact on families struggling amid the additional hardships of the pandemic.

“Times are tough right now,” said Goldstein. “This year especially so we have people that come through that if it weren’t for the generosity of the community they wouldn’t have food or gifts for their family this year.”

The organization hopes to make a lasting impact this year planning to help hundreds during the holiday season.

“We have an annual Christmas program to benefit the clients that we see throughout the year,” said Goldstein. “This year we have invited 600 families those are people who have qualified this year to receive food from us.”

Find out more about the program here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: