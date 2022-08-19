** See prior footage from the scene of the murder in the player above.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home.

Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone. His court dates have not been set.

Johnson is believed to be connected to the killing of 23-year-old Giovanni Stanford just after 11 p.m. on May 26 at a home in the 1300 block of Forest Glen Drive in the city. The suspect fled immediately after, police have said.

U.S. Marshals and Akron police previously arrested 32-year-old Durell L. McDowell, of Akron, in connection with the murder, according to a news release. He was indicted as a codefendant on a felony count of obstructing justice. He’s currently incarcerated in the Summit County jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.

Jameir R. McDowell, 32, also of Akron, is also listed as a codefendant in Johnson’s murder case. His two felony counts of obstructing justice have been bound over, but he’s not yet been indicted, court records show.

The case is still being investigated by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and the FBI. Investigators aren’t releasing any more details, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 330-928-2181, CrimeStoppers at 330-434-2677 or the city’s tip line at 330-971-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.

In June, before any suspects were charged, a private donor bumped the reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment from $5,000 to a total $35,000.