Cuyahoga Falls police say woman missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police on Monday asked for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Police said the 45-year-old woman named Thoue Nichole Bronowski is missing under “suspicious circumstances.”
She was last seen on Nov. 25 at 6:35 p.m. in Cuyahoga Falls.
Police said it’s not known what vehicle she may be in.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-971-8334 or the crime fighter tip-line at 330-971-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
