Cuyahoga Falls police looking for missing, endangered 75-year-old woman

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police are asking for the public’s help finding Brenda Lawson.

According to the department, the 75-year-old left her home on Seasons Road around 2 p.m. Saturday and has not returned. She suffers from a cognitive disorder and requires her breathing machine.

Lawson is 5’3″ and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a purple pant suit.

She is said to be driving a white 2004 Mercury Sable with OH plate number HWQ6794.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

