Cuyahoga Falls police asking for help finding endangered man

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man they consider to be endangered.

Jonathan Demarco reportedly left his residence on Union Street around 9 a.m. Sunday and was reported missing by his father this afternoon, police said.

Demarco reportedly likes to go to parks and sometimes gets on buses and stays on them for hours, police said. He is described as being about 135 pounds and 6-feet tall.

Anyone who sees Demarco — who reportedly has autism and schizophrenia — or may know where he could be is asked to reach out to their local police department.

