Cuyahoga Falls officer shoots and kills family dog

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– A local family is grieving the loss of their family dog after he was shot and killed by a police officer during an active arrest warrant search.

Police said the dog was acting aggressive to officers. The family disagreed with that claim.

Surveillance video shows Cuyahoga Falls police searching Munroe Falls Avenue near Jackson Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said officers were looking for a female who had an outstanding warrant.

“We were letting them out and I saw a couple flashlights in our back yard. The dogs were naturally curious,” said Kyle Fasnacht, owner.

Fasnacht said his family was getting ready for bed when they let their two dogs out as part of their nightly routine.

“There was a female officer to the left. And he went up and kind of sniffed her real quick,” said Fasnacht. Fasnacht said their 3-year-old shepherd mix turned to check out the other officer who was several feet away.

“As soon as he got to the other officer, the officer pulled out his firearm and shot him four times. Which I thought was a lot. And he shot towards our house from the street,” Fasnacht said.

The video shows Fasnacht surrounded by officers while Stanley lay dying on the ground.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga Falls police said the both officers interpreted the dogs behavior as aggressive. They went on to say in the report the, “Dog continued charging toward one of the officers” and, “He was forced to make a split-second decision to protect himself.”

Police said the officer fired three times at a downward angle, striking and killing the dog.

Fasnacht said he is a supporter of men and women in blue. However, he disagrees with this officer’s actions.

“I think they need more funds. That way they can have more training and something like a dog doesn’t startle them like that. Maybe if it’s a dog, pull for mace or a taser and that could take them down,” Fasnacht said.

Fasnacht said he has filed a complaint against the officer.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating the incident.