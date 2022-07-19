AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Cuyahoga Falls man convicted of raping two young girls has been sentenced to prison.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 55-year-old Richard Schultz to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years of his sentence.

Schultz also must register as a Tier III sex offender with a local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The victims reported that Schultz molested them several times in 2018.

On June 22 of this year, a Summit County jury found Schultz guilty of six counts of rape, five counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.

“I am so incredibly proud of these young survivors for coming forward and testifying. It was incredibly difficult to face the person who did such horrible things to them,” said Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. “Thank you to my assistant prosecutors who are keeping the community safe by ensuring Richard Schultz will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The prosecutor’s office facility dog, Avery, sat with the victims before their testimony.