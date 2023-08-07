CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a 62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man was found in a backyard with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, the department received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Germaine Street. The call came in Saturday, August 5 shortly before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, officials say, they found the 62-year-old resident of Germaine Street had been shot multiple times. Officers attempted medical aid, but police say the man died.

Officials say, there is no ongoing public safety concern and all parties involved have been identified. There is no word yet on charges in the case.