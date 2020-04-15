Cuyahoga Falls man accused of intentionally coughing on police

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– A local man faces a fifth-degree felony charge of harassment by inmate. He’s accused of intentionally coughing on police and fire personnel while he was being taken into custody.

Cuyahoga Falls police said officers responded to the Hanover Street address of Jared McDowell, 34, in response to a disorderly call.

“The male that we ended up arresting, Jared McDowell was extremely uncooperative, intoxicated to the point that he was unable to care for himself. It was at that time that we decided we would be transporting him to the hospital,” said Cuyahoga Falls Police Captain Steve Guldeman.

Court records allege during that time McDowell, “removed a protective mask that was covering his mouth and forcefully coughed, expelling a cloud of liquid saliva droplets, at police and fire personnel.”

“When they were trying to put him into the ambulance, he kept removing his mask and coughing at the first responders there on scene, purposely,” Guldeman said.

As a condition of bond following his release from jail, Stow Municipal Judge Lisa Coates ordered McDowell to be transported to Western Reserve Hospital, where he was to be tested for COVID-19. The results of his test were not available on Wednesday.

Police said under those circumstances, it is not possible for first responders to maintain safe social distancing and even their own protective equipment becomes compromised.

“When you have to go hands on with an individual that’s uncooperative, it’s hard to keep that equipment in place,” Guldeman said.

McDowell was released on a personal recognizance bond with a status hearing scheduled for April 22.

Guldeman said all of the police and fire personnel involved were monitored.

“With most of our residents here, when we make a report they are understanding we are all keeping our distancing and trying to avoid that contact that we would typically have. But in this situation, I think the alcohol prevailed and this gentleman’s actions, he just didn’t care,” Guldeman said.