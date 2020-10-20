Cuyahoga Falls loses more family-owned businesses

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– After eight years serving gourmet hot dogs and craft root beer to Northeast Ohio, Retro Dog in Cuyahoga Falls closed its door Sunday.

“It’s always a shame to lose a local business like that, a family-owned business,” Mayor Don Walters said.

Walters said this Cuyahoga Falls staple was well-known for its unique car-hop service and family friendly environment.

“The big thing out there is Blossom Music Center normally has half a million people that patronize that place each year. This year was zero. That is a whole lot of traffic that did not pass Retro Dog,” Walters said.

There’s a sense of sadness at the Oregon Trails Shopping Plaza in Stow. A closed sign hangs from Kirbies Meats and Catering, a family-owned specialty food market that is well known in the community. The store recently closed its doors after nearly 40 years in business.

“They started in the Falls, ended up moving to Stow. Just another great, family business that did a lot of local catering. It’s really, really sad,” Walters said.

On Monday, a closed banner hung from Brubaker’s Pub in the Chapel Hill area of Akron. The sign reads Oct. 18 was the last night of operation at that location.

Brubaker’s parent company said the locations in Montrose, Green, Stow and Hudson will remain open.

