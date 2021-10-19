Cuyahoga Falls left in the dark with citywide power outage

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Residents and businesses in Cuyahoga Falls have been dealing with a widespread power outage, leaving them in the dark for hours.

According to city officials, a FirstEnergy pole on Portage Trail Extension West caught fire internally, causing the pole to snap at the attachment point.

FirstEnergy feeds one of the city’s main transmission lines into the Valley Substation, which is where the fire started.

The outage also forced facilities like the Cuyahoga Falls Library to close early Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to take caution because traffic lights are also out.

FirstEnergy crews are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. They expect the power to be restored by about 10:30 p.m.