Cuyahoga Falls HS plans ‘honk out’ parade at Blossom Music Center for graduation

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Cuyahoga Falls High School will celebrate the class of 2020 with a unique sendoff during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave school districts in the state three options instead of the traditional graduations: virtual ceremony, drive-in ceremony, or events of 10 or fewer people.

More on the graduation recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Department of Education here

Prior to the live-streamed graduation on May 19., students will have a “honk out” parade at Blossom Music Center at 4 p.m. Graduates will be driven by family members or drive themselves, if they have a license, through the music center. Other guests will be lined up in a different lane.

***Watch our video above on a local school turning a drive-in into their graduation ceremony location***

Participants are encouraged to set their radios to 96.1 WCFI, which will play the class of 2020’s requests. Graduates and guests are required to stay in their vehicles at all times.

“Having to cancel the in-person ceremony and prom is extremely disappointing for all of us and heartbreaking for so many graduates and their families, including ours. However, this virtual Commencement will allow everyone the opportunity to celebrate this incredibly important moment in the lives of our young men and women,” said Dr. T. M. Nichols, Cuyahoga Falls City School District superintendent, in a letter to parents.

The graduation ceremony will be available on the high school’s YouTube page. It begins at 7 p.m.

More on Cuyahoga Falls City School District’s commencement plan here