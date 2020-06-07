Cuyahoga Falls giving free ‘Rec2Go bags’ to families amid coronavirus pandemic

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Center is giving away 500 Rec2Go bags to residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The recreation center says the bags were donated by Cleveland Clinic Children’s and will be delivered to families by July 1.

The bags include several fun indoor and outdoor activities such as crafts, a Frisbee, puzzle and jump rope.

Residents who have not previously received a recreation bag can signup for them on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation will release a link to the signup sheet at that point.

If the department does not run out of bags, they will then make the offer available to all Northeast Ohioans, not just Cuyahoga Falls residents.

Additionally, the recreation center is offering online virtual programming on their Facebook page during the pandemic.

**Watch the video above for our previous report on ways to workout from home**

June’s programming includes Lego challenges, DIY snacks and crafts, workouts, trivia and more.

The department will release the July schedule in the near future. Follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.