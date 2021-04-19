Cuyahoga Falls brings back movies in the parks

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its movies in the parks program this summer.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch a free outdoor movie. Snacks, including popcorn and snow cones, will be available.

“Trolls World Tour” June 11 at Lions Park

“Doolittle” June 25 at Linden Park

“The Croods: A New Age” July 9 at Indian Mountain Park

“Tom and Jerry” July 23 at Oak Park

All movies start at dusk. Rain dates will be announced, if needed.