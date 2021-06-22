Cuyahoga Falls babysitter charged, accused of holding hand over infant’s nose and mouth

CUYHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– A babysitter was arrested after Cuyahoga Falls police say she was caught on video holding her hand over a baby’s face.

Faith A. Boltz, 44, of Cuyahoga Falls, was charged with endangering children. She was arraigned on Monday in Stow Municipal Court, where her bond was set at $1,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other children.

Police said they were alerted to video of the incident on Saturday. It showed Boltz with her open hand over the infant’s nose and mouth while trying to stop the child from crying, police said. Investigators learned it happened several months ago.

The baby’s parents and Summit County Child Services were notified.