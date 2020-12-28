Cuyahoga County warns residents of stimulus scams

CLEVELAND (WJW)—The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning residents to be alert for stimulus scams.

The county reminded residents the coronavirus relief payments are set up automatically and the amounts are predetermined so people do not need to take action to receive the money.

“Scammers are already adept at twisting stimulus headlines to trick people into paying or revealing private information,” said Sheryl Harris, director of the Department of Consumer Affairs, in a news release on Monday. “County residents should resolve now to ignore calls, texts and emails about stimulus payments or fraud – no matter how convincing they sound.”

To protect yourself from scams, the department recommends:

Do not respond to emails, texts, or calls about stimulus payments or fraud. Be careful not to click on emailed or texted links, because they may contain malware.

Never give your Social Security number, banking information or payments to someone who contacts you.

Hang up on any caller who tells you that you’re in trouble with the law because of Social Security or stimulus fraud. The IRS, Social Security Administration and law enforcement never contact citizens by phone, text, or email, nor do they ever shake people down for SSNs or payments.

Cuyahoga County residents who encounter a stimulus or other scam should contact the Scam Squad at 216-443-SCAM (7226) or use the Report-A-Scam form at consumeraffairs.cuyahogacounty.us

