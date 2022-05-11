CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning area schools about a jury duty scam targeting teachers.

The scammer poses as a deputy and calls the school, asking for the teacher by name. According to the department of consumer affairs, the caller tells the teacher they missed jury and the judge is going to issue a warrant.

It all a plot to get the teacher to pay a phony penalty to avoid arrest.

Consumer affairs said there have been reports of calls to schools in Cleveland and Strongsville.

One teacher lost $2,000 in the scam.

Cuyahoga County residents should report jury duty scams to the Scam Squad at 216-443-SCAM.