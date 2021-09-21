Cuyahoga County village passes ordinance to curb excessive speeding on I-271

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – To curb excessive speeding along I-271 in Mayfield Village, council unanimously passed a new ordinance Monday for a handheld speed camera, along with a three-tier scale of fines up to $300 for drivers buzzing past the speed limit.

“Our goal here isn’t to write tickets. If this program goes into effect and we can see a marked decline in the amount of high-speed, that’s what my goal is here that’s what I would be happiest to see,” said Mayfield Village Police Chief Paul Matias.

Speeders would receive a citation in the mail from a handheld officer camera. Chief Matias, a vocal advocate of the then-proposed ordinance, said the program should be up and running in about 30 days.

“Our police officers will have it. It’s a handheld device. There will not be anything placed on a pole or a camera fixed somewhere,” said Mayfield Village Council President Stephen Schutt.

He said it’s a needed change to combat speeders along the three-mile stretch of I-271 that runs through the village. He said it will better protect officers who would be able to avoid pursuing then stopping drivers blowing past the speed limit.

“Mayfield Village Police, Labor Day weekend issued 10 citations on 271… In one of the cases, our officer was actually driving on 271 and a car passed him doing 105 and obviously, at those types of speeds, something had to be done,” said Schutt.

According to the ordinance, drivers going up to 19 miles above the speed limit will be issued a penalty of $150 dollars, the fine for going 20 to 29 over the limit is $200 dollars. Drivers speeding 30 miles or more above the listed limit would pay $300 dollars. The chief said citations will be mailed to the driver.

An analysis of ODOT data since January revealed the number of drivers going 85 or more miles an hour has more than doubled.

“If you add all of these up, that works out to be about 869 cars going northbound in a 24-hour period that are going 85 plus,” said Chief Matias.

Schutt said Sensys Gatso USA, Inc will handle the administrative work for 38% of all fines collected.

FOX 8 previously reported that Newburgh Heights uses the same company and has faced controversy over the use of the equipment.

“Instead of the old traditional traffic stop where the officer has to pull out in traffic, chase the motorist down and then do a traffic stop on the side of the freeway, we’re just mailing the ticket,” said the police chief. “We’re just using technology to make things a little bit safer for both the motorist and the officer.”