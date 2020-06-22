Breaking News
Cuyahoga County to vote on $3 million settlement for father of murdered 4-year-old girl

News

Mother and boyfriend convicted in 2019 of killing Aniya

Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Council will vote on whether to award $3 million to the father of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett. The issue is on the council agenda for Tuesday.

The little girl died on March 11, 2018. Forensic experts said she suffered blunt force trauma to her head, had at least one stroke, and her body was covered in burns and bruises. Aniya was also emaciated, weighing just 26 pounds.

In March 2019, a Cuyahoga County jury found Aniya’s mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Life in prison for mom in murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett, was fighting for custody at the time of her death. During the trial, he said he filed a complaint with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and a report with East Cleveland police when he suspected the abuse.

Garrett filed a lawsuit against the county agency and has become an outspoken critic, calling for reform.

DCFS implementing changes after Aniya Day-Garrett case, officials say

