CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that an inmate at the Cuyahoga County jail died Wednesday.

According to Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia, a 39-year-old male inmate was found experiencing a medical emergency around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

“Medical response was initiated by correctional and in-house medical staff,” Ciaccia said.

The inmate was then taken to the hospital. He died a short time later.

No further information is available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.