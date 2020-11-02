Cuyahoga County Sheriff David Schilling to retire at end of the year

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Sheriff David Schilling Jr. is taking medical/family leave starting Monday and will retire at the end of the year, the county announced in a news release.
He’s been sheriff since August 2019, following Sheriff Clifford Pinkney’s retirement.
“My time as sheriff has been rewarding, and I appreciate the excellent team that is in place. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the people of this great county as sheriff. I have had a wonderful and remarkable career working with the people who comprise the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cuyahoga County government,” Schilling said in a statement on Monday.
Schilling is a 26-year veteran of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
The county did not release any information on who will fill the role in the interim.
