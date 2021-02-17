Cuyahoga County sees at least 5 weather-related deaths in 5 days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said there have been at least five weather-related deaths in five days.

The office said it’s seen at least seven possible winter-related fatalities since Feb. 1. It’s the most weather-related deaths in a two-week period in the county since 2009. Cuyahoga County had one weather fatality during the same period in 2020.

“There has been a spike in cold-related deaths, particularly in the last week. Most of these individuals lacked working heat in their residence,” said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.

“The county can assist with this issue and other programs related to the cold. Please check on older neighbors, especially those who may be more isolated due to the pandemic.”

Cuyahoga County reminded residents of the following resources:

211: Community referral line to get information about social, health, housing resources

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP): Residents may call the Division of Senior and Adult Services for assistance to complete the HEAP application, 216-420-6700

Residents may call the Division of Senior and Adult Services for assistance to complete the HEAP application, 216-420-6700 Office of Homeless Services