Euclid Middle School temporarily moves to remote learning

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid City School District announced that Euclid Middle School will be closed Friday, Sept. 10.

The school will then move to remote learning for a week starting Monday, Sept. 13. They plan to return to normal learning on Sept. 20.

The school district said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after several illness-related staff absences.

“Euclid Schools’ number one goal is to ensure the safety and security of all students, staff, families and the community at large,” the district said in a statement.

Teachers will report to the building and instruct virtual learning, which will follow the regular class schedule.

Euclid Middle School’s special education single classrooms will remain open during this virtual learning period.

All other schools in the district will continue in-class learning as normal.