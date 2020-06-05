1  of  3
Several of Ohio's entertainment facilities can reopen June 10
Cuyahoga County reports more than 300 new coronavirus cases

by: Talia Naquin

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

CCBH reports 3,428 cases.

That’s an increase of 365 cases over the last week.

215 people in the county have died from coronavirus complications.

That’s an increase of 31 deaths in a week.

CCBH has cleared 1,248 cases.

CCBH reports its numbers separately from the City of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 1,680 cases and 56 deaths.

CCBH will detail Friday more information about recent infections and community spread and testing.

