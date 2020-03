PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported five more flu-related deaths this week to bring the season’s total to 28.

The deceased range in age from 40 to 79. They are from Cleveland, Broadview Heights and South Euclid. The number of deaths is slightly below the five-year median, the board of health said on Saturday.

There were 24 confirmed cases of flu-related hospitalizations this week in Cuyahoga County with more than 1,900 this flu season.